Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD] Stock trading around $19.17 per share: What’s Next?

Starwood Property Trust Inc [NYSE: STWD] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $19.38 during the day while it closed the day at $19.17. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 4:16 PM that Starwood Property Trust Announces Date for Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the conference call, the Company’s officers will review third quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Starwood Property Trust Inc stock has also gained 2.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STWD stock has declined by -6.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.68% and gained 4.58% year-on date.

The market cap for STWD stock reached $6.00 billion, with 310.68 million shares outstanding and 294.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, STWD reached a trading volume of 2697195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $22.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for STWD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.75.

STWD stock trade performance evaluation

Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, STWD shares dropped by -6.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.24 for Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.96, while it was recorded at 19.08 for the last single week of trading, and 19.11 for the last 200 days.

Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +68.39 and a Gross Margin at +83.78. Starwood Property Trust Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.01.

Return on Total Capital for STWD is now 4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 317.93. Additionally, STWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 267.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD] managed to generate an average of $2,946,076 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc go to 4.99%.

Starwood Property Trust Inc [STWD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of STWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in STWD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in STWD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.