Sprouts Farmers Market Inc [SFM] Is Currently 0.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc [NASDAQ: SFM] jumped around 0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $43.59 at the close of the session, up 0.23%. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 4:02 PM that Sprouts Farmers Market Announces Time Change for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call on October 31, 2023.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today announced that the company has changed the scheduled time of its third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. The company will issue financial results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2023, before the market opens on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Following the release, Sprouts’ management will conduct a conference call at 10:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the results for the quarter. The call was previously scheduled for 5:00 p.m. EDT.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

A webcast of the conference call will be available at investors.sprouts.com. Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc stock is now 34.66% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SFM Stock saw the intraday high of $44.11 and lowest of $43.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.24, which means current price is +44.82% above from all time high which was touched on 10/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, SFM reached a trading volume of 2868860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sprouts Farmers Market Inc [SFM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFM shares is $35.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFM stock is a recommendation set at 3.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

How has SFM stock performed recently?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc [SFM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.95. With this latest performance, SFM shares gained by 9.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.97 for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc [SFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.23, while it was recorded at 43.17 for the last single week of trading, and 35.78 for the last 200 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc [SFM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sprouts Farmers Market Inc [SFM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.77 and a Gross Margin at +34.74. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.08.

Return on Total Capital for SFM is now 14.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc [SFM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.23. Additionally, SFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc [SFM] managed to generate an average of $8,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 189.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.91.Sprouts Farmers Market Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Earnings analysis for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc [SFM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc go to 7.72%.

Insider trade positions for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc [SFM]

The top three institutional holders of SFM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SFM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SFM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.