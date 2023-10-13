Snowflake Inc [SNOW] stock Initiated by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $195

Snowflake Inc [NYSE: SNOW] slipped around -3.58 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $159.96 at the close of the session, down -2.19%. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that AI and Machine Learning Usage up 15.5% Among Marketing Teams, Snowflake Modern Marketing Data Stack Report Finds.

Snowflake platform data from 8,100 customers reveals how marketing teams are building their marketing data stacks.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today released its Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue report.

Snowflake Inc stock is now 11.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNOW Stock saw the intraday high of $163.80 and lowest of $159.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 193.94, which means current price is +34.12% above from all time high which was touched on 06/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 2867305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Snowflake Inc [SNOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $198.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Oct-13-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc is set at 5.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 77.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.26.

How has SNOW stock performed recently?

Snowflake Inc [SNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.46. With this latest performance, SNOW shares dropped by -3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.20 for Snowflake Inc [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.02, while it was recorded at 161.68 for the last single week of trading, and 156.99 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc [SNOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.52 and a Gross Margin at +63.61. Snowflake Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.57.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -15.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.61. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Snowflake Inc [SNOW] managed to generate an average of -$135,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Snowflake Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.26 and a Current Ratio set at 2.26.

Insider trade positions for Snowflake Inc [SNOW]

The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SNOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.