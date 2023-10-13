Sidus Space Inc [SIDU] Is Currently -20.65 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sidus Space Inc [NASDAQ: SIDU] slipped around -0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.10 at the close of the session, down -20.65%. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Sidus Space Announces $2.0 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement.

Sidus Space, Inc. (“Sidus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SIDU), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 2,000 shares of its Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, stated value $1,000 per share in a registered direct offering. The shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock are initially convertible into an aggregate of 19,700,552 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.10152. In addition, in a concurrent private placement, Sidus will issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 19,700,552 shares of common stock. The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.10152 per share, will be exercisable immediately following the date of issuance and will expire in five years. The closing of the registered direct offering and the concurrent private placement is expected to occur on or about October 13, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Dawson James Securities, Inc. acted as the sole placement agent for the offering.

Sidus Space Inc stock is now -90.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SIDU Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1099 and lowest of $0.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.16, which means current price is +3.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, SIDU reached a trading volume of 5061512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sidus Space Inc [SIDU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIDU shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sidus Space Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has SIDU stock performed recently?

Sidus Space Inc [SIDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.82. With this latest performance, SIDU shares dropped by -28.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.57 for Sidus Space Inc [SIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1476, while it was recorded at 0.1264 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4043 for the last 200 days.

Sidus Space Inc [SIDU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sidus Space Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.93.

Insider trade positions for Sidus Space Inc [SIDU]

The top three institutional holders of SIDU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SIDU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SIDU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.