Scholar Rock Holding Corp [SRRK] Stock trading around $8.06 per share: What’s Next?

Scholar Rock Holding Corp [NASDAQ: SRRK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.66% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.71%. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 8:57 PM that Scholar Rock Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: SRRK), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 12,408,760 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.85 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Scholar Rock from this offering are expected to be approximately $85.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. All of the shares are being offered by Scholar Rock. The offering is expected to close on October 16, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Scholar Rock has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,861,314 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Scholar Rock intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to advance apitegromab, develop its clinical and preclinical pipeline, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Over the last 12 months, SRRK stock rose by 5.50%. The one-year Scholar Rock Holding Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.17. The average equity rating for SRRK stock is currently 1.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $453.21 million, with 51.67 million shares outstanding and 43.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 324.75K shares, SRRK stock reached a trading volume of 4499767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Scholar Rock Holding Corp [SRRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRRK shares is $23.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRRK stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Scholar Rock Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scholar Rock Holding Corp is set at 0.67 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42.

SRRK Stock Performance Analysis:

Scholar Rock Holding Corp [SRRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.71. With this latest performance, SRRK shares gained by 32.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.22 for Scholar Rock Holding Corp [SRRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.62, while it was recorded at 7.32 for the last single week of trading, and 8.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Scholar Rock Holding Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Scholar Rock Holding Corp [SRRK] shares currently have an operating margin of -404.81 and a Gross Margin at +70.22. Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -405.21.

Return on Total Capital for SRRK is now -46.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Scholar Rock Holding Corp [SRRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.67. Additionally, SRRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Scholar Rock Holding Corp [SRRK] managed to generate an average of -$1,179,842 per employee.Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp [SRRK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SRRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SRRK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SRRK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.