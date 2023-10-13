Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $22

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [NASDAQ: RDHL] surged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.5071 during the day while it closed the day at $0.37. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM that RedHill and U.S. Army Announce Opaganib’s Ebola Virus Disease Survival Benefit in U.S. Army-Funded In-Vivo Study.

– Novel, oral opaganib, delivered a statistically significant increase in survival time (at 150 mg/kg BID) in a U.S. Army-funded in vivo Ebola virus study.

– Opaganib is believed to be the first host-directed molecule to show activity in Ebola virus disease, having previously shown in vitro benefit in several strains of Ebola virus disease models.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR stock has also loss -6.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RDHL stock has declined by -79.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -88.96% and lost -93.37% year-on date.

The market cap for RDHL stock reached $2.18 million, with 5.85 million shares outstanding and 5.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 586.66K shares, RDHL reached a trading volume of 2559985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDHL shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDHL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76.

RDHL stock trade performance evaluation

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.44. With this latest performance, RDHL shares dropped by -54.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.81 for Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7631, while it was recorded at 0.3640 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5130 for the last 200 days.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.33 and a Gross Margin at +46.06. Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.97.

Return on Total Capital for RDHL is now -49.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -268.82. Additionally, RDHL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 165.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL] managed to generate an average of -$580,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL]: Institutional Ownership

