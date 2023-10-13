Raymond James slashes price target on Harmonic Inc. [HLIT] – find out why.

Harmonic Inc. [NASDAQ: HLIT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.85% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.74%. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Harmonic Elevates Broadband Excellence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2023.

Harmonic to Showcase Breakthroughs in Its Market-Leading Virtualized Broadband Platform and Network Edge Devices.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced the company will showcase its industry-leading solutions for high-speed broadband service delivery over fiber and DOCSIS networks at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2023. Harmonic’s market-leading cOS™ broadband platform (formerly CableOS®) and versatile family of network edge devices will demonstrate how broadband service providers can quickly deploy reliable, multigigabit broadband services with greater network efficiency and agility, at scale.

Over the last 12 months, HLIT stock dropped by -25.15%. The one-year Harmonic Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.28. The average equity rating for HLIT stock is currently 1.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.12 billion, with 109.87 million shares outstanding and 109.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, HLIT stock reached a trading volume of 4163992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Harmonic Inc. [HLIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLIT shares is $18.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLIT stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Harmonic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmonic Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

HLIT Stock Performance Analysis:

Harmonic Inc. [HLIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.74. With this latest performance, HLIT shares gained by 4.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.45 for Harmonic Inc. [HLIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.01, while it was recorded at 9.40 for the last single week of trading, and 13.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Harmonic Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harmonic Inc. [HLIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.90 and a Gross Margin at +48.67. Harmonic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.51.

Return on Total Capital for HLIT is now 10.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harmonic Inc. [HLIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.55. Additionally, HLIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harmonic Inc. [HLIT] managed to generate an average of $21,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Harmonic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

HLIT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmonic Inc. go to 19.40%.

Harmonic Inc. [HLIT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HLIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HLIT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HLIT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.