PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC] Revenue clocked in at $28.79 billion, down -23.19% YTD: What’s Next?

PNC Financial Services Group Inc [NYSE: PNC] price plunged by -1.16 percent to reach at -$1.42. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 10:45 AM that Housing Impact Fund II Completes First Property Investment With Support From Local Investors, Including PNC Bank.

Acquisition of 266-unit Charlotte Woods apartments to help preserve, increase supply of affordable housing in Mecklenburg County.

PNC Bank’s recent $8 million equity investment in Housing Impact Fund II (HIF II) is helping bring tangibility to the fund’s vision to preserve Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing (NOAH) in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County. With the support of PNC and other local investors, HIF II completed on Fri., Sept. 8, its acquisition of Charlotte Woods.

A sum of 2493866 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.17M shares. PNC Financial Services Group Inc shares reached a high of $123.13 and dropped to a low of $120.83 until finishing in the latest session at $121.32.

The one-year PNC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.94. The average equity rating for PNC stock is currently 2.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNC shares is $198.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for PNC Financial Services Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PNC Financial Services Group Inc is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.45.

PNC Stock Performance Analysis:

PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, PNC shares dropped by -1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.51 for PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.77, while it was recorded at 121.49 for the last single week of trading, and 132.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PNC Financial Services Group Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.55. PNC Financial Services Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Total Capital for PNC is now 7.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.26. Additionally, PNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC] managed to generate an average of $97,717 per employee.PNC Financial Services Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.16.

PNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC Financial Services Group Inc go to -4.02%.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.