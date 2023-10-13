Piper Sandler slashes price target on Envista Holdings Corp [NVST] – find out why.

Envista Holdings Corp [NYSE: NVST] plunged by -$1.06 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $25.47 during the day while it closed the day at $24.49. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that DEXIS Announces Intraoral Scanner Software Integration with EasyRx.

DEXIS, a leading innovator of dental imaging technologies, is proud to announce IS ScanFlow Quick Connect integration with EasyRx, a leading digital prescription platform for dental labs. The integration allows dental practitioners to seamlessly transfer digital images obtained with DEXIS intraoral scanners to their EasyRx selected lab through the IS ScanFlow acquisition software, simplifying the prescription process.

“We are thrilled to offer our clients the enhanced convenience and efficiency of integrating IS ScanFlow with EasyRx to simplify lab submissions,” said Eric Vermelle, Global Product Line Manager at DEXIS. “This collaboration enables us to offer an even more seamless experience to our clients, and we are confident that it will help improve patient care.”.

Envista Holdings Corp stock has also loss -4.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVST stock has declined by -30.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.41% and lost -27.26% year-on date.

The market cap for NVST stock reached $4.01 billion, with 163.20 million shares outstanding and 163.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, NVST reached a trading volume of 2506148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Envista Holdings Corp [NVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $42.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corp is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVST in the course of the last twelve months was 20.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

NVST stock trade performance evaluation

Envista Holdings Corp [NVST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.49. With this latest performance, NVST shares dropped by -16.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.44 for Envista Holdings Corp [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.30, while it was recorded at 25.69 for the last single week of trading, and 34.77 for the last 200 days.

Envista Holdings Corp [NVST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Envista Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Envista Holdings Corp [NVST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corp go to 9.40%.

Envista Holdings Corp [NVST]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NVST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NVST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NVST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.