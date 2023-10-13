Overstock.com Inc [OSTK] is -22.37% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Overstock.com Inc [NASDAQ: OSTK] loss -6.99% or -1.13 points to close at $15.03 with a heavy trading volume of 2609510 shares. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that The New Bed Bath & Beyond Scheduled to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on October 26.

Webcast and Replay InformationTo access the live webcast and presentation slides, visit http://investors.overstock.com.

It opened the trading session at $16.09, the shares rose to $16.16 and dropped to $14.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OSTK points out that the company has recorded -18.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, OSTK reached to a volume of 2609510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Overstock.com Inc [OSTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSTK shares is $38.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSTK stock is a recommendation set at 2.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Overstock.com Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Overstock.com Inc is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.59.

Trading performance analysis for OSTK stock

Overstock.com Inc [OSTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.39. With this latest performance, OSTK shares dropped by -29.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.61 for Overstock.com Inc [OSTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.59, while it was recorded at 16.30 for the last single week of trading, and 22.23 for the last 200 days.

Overstock.com Inc [OSTK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Overstock.com Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.97.

Overstock.com Inc [OSTK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Overstock.com Inc go to 2.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Overstock.com Inc [OSTK]

The top three institutional holders of OSTK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OSTK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OSTK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.