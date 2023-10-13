Orchid Island Capital Inc [ORC] is -28.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Orchid Island Capital Inc [NYSE: ORC] price plunged by -6.16 percent to reach at -$0.49. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM that Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Third Quarter 2023 Results, October 2023 Monthly Dividend and September 30, 2023 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics.

October 2023 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock.

Estimated Book Value Per Share as of September 30, 2023 of $8.92.

A sum of 3772826 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.37M shares. Orchid Island Capital Inc shares reached a high of $7.77 and dropped to a low of $7.31 until finishing in the latest session at $7.47.

The one-year ORC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.4. The average equity rating for ORC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Orchid Island Capital Inc [ORC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORC shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Orchid Island Capital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orchid Island Capital Inc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.78.

ORC Stock Performance Analysis:

Orchid Island Capital Inc [ORC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.60. With this latest performance, ORC shares dropped by -20.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.96 for Orchid Island Capital Inc [ORC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.17, while it was recorded at 7.82 for the last single week of trading, and 10.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Orchid Island Capital Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orchid Island Capital Inc [ORC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1798.73 and a Gross Margin at -32.91. Orchid Island Capital Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2362.89.

Return on Total Capital for ORC is now -3.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orchid Island Capital Inc [ORC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 769.99. Additionally, ORC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.39.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

Orchid Island Capital Inc [ORC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ORC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ORC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ORC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.