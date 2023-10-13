Oppenheimer slashes price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc [PMVP] – find out why.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: PMVP] traded at a low on 10/12/23, posting a -47.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.49. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 12:30 PM that PMV Pharmaceuticals Updated PC14586 Phase 1 Data Demonstrated Anti-Tumor Activity Across Multiple Solid Tumor Types With a TP53 Y220C Mutation.

Updated PC14586 Phase 1 data presented today as a late-breaking poster at 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Confirmed responses observed in multiple tumor types including ovarian, breast, prostate, lung, and endometrial cancer with median duration of response of seven months.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3221102 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 32.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.23%.

The market cap for PMVP stock reached $120.64 million, with 45.77 million shares outstanding and 34.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 433.51K shares, PMVP reached a trading volume of 3221102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc [PMVP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PMVP shares is $20.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PMVP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.73 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.88.

How has PMVP stock performed recently?

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc [PMVP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -59.77. With this latest performance, PMVP shares dropped by -61.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PMVP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.41 for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc [PMVP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.71, while it was recorded at 5.29 for the last single week of trading, and 6.39 for the last 200 days.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc [PMVP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PMVP is now -26.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc [PMVP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.68. Additionally, PMVP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc [PMVP] managed to generate an average of -$1,182,532 per employee.PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.63 and a Current Ratio set at 16.63.

Earnings analysis for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc [PMVP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PMVP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc go to 23.10%.

Insider trade positions for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc [PMVP]

The top three institutional holders of PMVP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PMVP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PMVP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.