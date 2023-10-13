Oppenheimer lifts Vascular Biogenics Ltd [VBLT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vascular Biogenics Ltd [NASDAQ: VBLT] slipped around -0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.19 at the close of the session, down -28.63%. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that VBL Therapeutics Announces Results of Annual and Special Shareholder Meeting.

Approved Merger with Notable Labs and All Other Proposals.

Merger Expected to Close and Begin Trading as Combined Company Under the NTBL Ticker on Nasdaq Next Week, Subject to Effectiveness of Approved Israeli Corporate Actions.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd stock is now 60.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VBLT Stock saw the intraday high of $0.288 and lowest of $0.1901 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.32, which means current price is +60.58% above from all time high which was touched on 07/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 784.73K shares, VBLT reached a trading volume of 3260862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vascular Biogenics Ltd [VBLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VBLT shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VBLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vascular Biogenics Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vascular Biogenics Ltd is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has VBLT stock performed recently?

Vascular Biogenics Ltd [VBLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.31. With this latest performance, VBLT shares dropped by -16.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.09 for Vascular Biogenics Ltd [VBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2331, while it was recorded at 0.2372 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2038 for the last 200 days.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd [VBLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vascular Biogenics Ltd [VBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -4992.86 and a Gross Margin at -76.60. Vascular Biogenics Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4909.42.

Return on Total Capital for VBLT is now -84.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vascular Biogenics Ltd [VBLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.51. Additionally, VBLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Vascular Biogenics Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.63 and a Current Ratio set at 4.63.

Insider trade positions for Vascular Biogenics Ltd [VBLT]

