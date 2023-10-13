MP Materials Corporation [MP] Stock trading around $16.81 per share: What’s Next?

MP Materials Corporation [NYSE: MP] plunged by -$0.58 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $17.65 during the day while it closed the day at $16.81. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM that MP Materials Announces Date for Third Quarter Financial Results and Webcast.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

MP Materials’ management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Prior to the conference call and webcast, MP Materials will issue a press release and post a slide presentation at https://investors.mpmaterials.com/.

MP Materials Corporation stock has also loss -0.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MP stock has declined by -31.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.54% and lost -30.77% year-on date.

The market cap for MP stock reached $2.99 billion, with 177.71 million shares outstanding and 143.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, MP reached a trading volume of 2845979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MP Materials Corporation [MP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $33.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 1.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for MP Materials Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.36.

MP stock trade performance evaluation

MP Materials Corporation [MP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, MP shares dropped by -22.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.80 for MP Materials Corporation [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.41, while it was recorded at 17.06 for the last single week of trading, and 24.74 for the last 200 days.

MP Materials Corporation [MP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MP Materials Corporation [MP] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.14 and a Gross Margin at +78.76. MP Materials Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +54.79.

Return on Total Capital for MP is now 17.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MP Materials Corporation [MP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.23. Additionally, MP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MP Materials Corporation [MP] managed to generate an average of $594,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.MP Materials Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.26 and a Current Ratio set at 16.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MP Materials Corporation [MP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP Materials Corporation go to 27.32%.

MP Materials Corporation [MP]: Institutional Ownership

