Market cap of Treasure Global Inc [TGL] reaches 3.92M – now what?

Treasure Global Inc [NASDAQ: TGL] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.2269 during the day while it closed the day at $0.22. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 10:14 AM that TGL: Focus on Margins Constrains Revenue, as Expected; New Revenue Streams Grow.

Treasure Global Inc stock has also gained 9.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TGL stock has declined by -74.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -86.48% and lost -87.19% year-on date.

The market cap for TGL stock reached $3.92 million, with 17.90 million shares outstanding and 10.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 327.45K shares, TGL reached a trading volume of 2629787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Treasure Global Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06.

Treasure Global Inc [TGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.17. With this latest performance, TGL shares dropped by -25.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.62 for Treasure Global Inc [TGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3545, while it was recorded at 0.2000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1828 for the last 200 days.

Treasure Global Inc [TGL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Treasure Global Inc [TGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.75 and a Gross Margin at +0.75. Treasure Global Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.90.

Treasure Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

Treasure Global Inc [TGL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TGL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TGL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.