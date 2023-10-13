Market cap of Society Pass Inc [SOPA] reaches 9.61M – now what?

Society Pass Inc [NASDAQ: SOPA] closed the trading session at $0.35 on 10/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.3021, while the highest price level was $0.4299. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 8:23 AM that Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq: SOPA) Announces Equity Line of up to $40 Million to Invest into Operating Subsidiaries Projected to Go Public in 2024.

SoPa shall have the right, but not the obligation, to sell to Strattners up to $40,000,000 of SoPa’s common stock at SoPa’s request over the next 36 months, subject to certain limitations. For instance, the amount that may be sold under the agreement will be subject to Instruction I.B.6 to Form S-3, which is referred to as the “baby shelf rules”. When the Company’s public float is less than $75,000,000, it may not sell more than the equivalent of one-third of its public float during any twelve consecutive months pursuant to the baby shelf rules. The shares of the Company’s common stock will be issued at a 6% discount to the lowest volume-weighted average price during the three trading days following the date of the Company’s request.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -64.14 percent and weekly performance of 5.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -63.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 250.71K shares, SOPA reached to a volume of 10200014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Society Pass Inc [SOPA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOPA shares is $3.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOPA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Society Pass Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Society Pass Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

SOPA stock trade performance evaluation

Society Pass Inc [SOPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.03. With this latest performance, SOPA shares dropped by -17.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.80 for Society Pass Inc [SOPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4208, while it was recorded at 0.3111 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7525 for the last 200 days.

Society Pass Inc [SOPA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Society Pass Inc [SOPA] shares currently have an operating margin of -543.98 and a Gross Margin at -41.54. Society Pass Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -599.52.

Return on Total Capital for SOPA is now -112.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -124.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Society Pass Inc [SOPA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.82. Additionally, SOPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.89.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Society Pass Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.41 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Society Pass Inc [SOPA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SOPA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SOPA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SOPA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.