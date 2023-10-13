Market cap of Rocket Companies Inc [RKT] reaches 1.00B – now what?

Rocket Companies Inc [NYSE: RKT] loss -4.52% on the last trading session, reaching $7.82 price per share at the time. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 10:30 AM that Gilbert Family Foundation Contributes Nearly $375 Million in Partnership with Henry Ford Health to Bring Shirley Ryan AbilityLab to Detroit and Create the Nick Gilbert Neurofibromatosis Research Institute.

World-renowned Shirley Ryan AbilityLab to partner with Henry Ford Health on inpatient rehabilitation hospital embedded within new patient tower at Henry Ford Hospital, with plans for expansion.

First-of-its-kind neurofibromatosis (NF) institute, named after Dan and Jennifer Gilbert’s late son, Nicolas, to house groundbreaking research advancing toward a cure for NF and increasing access to personalized care.

Rocket Companies Inc represents 123.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.00 billion with the latest information. RKT stock price has been found in the range of $7.80 to $8.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, RKT reached a trading volume of 3229156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rocket Companies Inc [RKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $10.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 2.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for RKT in the course of the last twelve months was 0.39.

Trading performance analysis for RKT stock

Rocket Companies Inc [RKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, RKT shares dropped by -19.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.12 for Rocket Companies Inc [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.70, while it was recorded at 8.04 for the last single week of trading, and 9.05 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Companies Inc [RKT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.59 and a Gross Margin at +97.56. Rocket Companies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.21.

Return on Total Capital for RKT is now 4.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Companies Inc [RKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,794.37. Additionally, RKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,490.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Rocket Companies Inc [RKT]

The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RKT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RKT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.