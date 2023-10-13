Market cap of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc [EVLV] reaches 565.50M – now what?

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: EVLV] price plunged by -13.33 percent to reach at -$0.58. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 7:03 AM that Evolv Technology Announces Preliminary Results for Third Quarter 2023.

– Company Raises Outlook for 2023 –.

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced preliminary financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company will report final financial results on November 9, 2023 after the market closes.

A sum of 4946605 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.40M shares. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $4.80 and dropped to a low of $3.6421 until finishing in the latest session at $3.77.

The one-year EVLV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.46. The average equity rating for EVLV stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc [EVLV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVLV shares is $7.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVLV stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

EVLV Stock Performance Analysis:

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc [EVLV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.85. With this latest performance, EVLV shares dropped by -36.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.69 for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc [EVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.88, while it was recorded at 4.44 for the last single week of trading, and 4.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc [EVLV] shares currently have an operating margin of -164.73 and a Gross Margin at +22.11. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.55.

Return on Total Capital for EVLV is now -32.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc [EVLV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.96. Additionally, EVLV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc [EVLV] managed to generate an average of -$384,027 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.09 and a Current Ratio set at 3.17.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc [EVLV] Institutonal Ownership Details

