Market cap of CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY] reaches 3.89M – now what?

CN Energy Group Inc [NASDAQ: CNEY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.22% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.21%. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 8:30 AM that CN Energy Group Secures Activated Carbon Order for $1.64 Million.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY), a high-tech enterprise specializing in cogeneration of high-quality wood-activated carbon and clean energy, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hangzhou Fulaisen Science and Technology Co., Ltd. closed on an order for activated carbon totaling RMB 12 million, equivalent to approximately US $1.64 million. Hangzhou Forasen Technology Co., Ltd. was recognized as the preferred supplier.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The activated carbon in the order has been independently researched and developed by CN Energy’s corporate team and offers enhanced absorption capacity, electrical conductivity, and renewability. The Company believes this collaboration will encourage CNEY’s corporate partners to further upgrade their technological capabilities which is expected to result in improved profitability and increase.

Over the last 12 months, CNEY stock dropped by -94.23%. The one-year CN Energy Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.0. The average equity rating for CNEY stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Compared to the average trading volume of 883.05K shares, CNEY stock reached a trading volume of 9318117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNEY shares is $1.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNEY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CN Energy Group Inc is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 241.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CNEY Stock Performance Analysis:

CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.21. With this latest performance, CNEY shares dropped by -0.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.19 for CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1488, while it was recorded at 0.1112 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3059 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CN Energy Group Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.94 and a Gross Margin at +13.18. CN Energy Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.53.

Return on Total Capital for CNEY is now 1.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.54. Additionally, CNEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY] managed to generate an average of $8,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.CN Energy Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 3.24.

CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CNEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CNEY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CNEY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.