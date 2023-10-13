Market cap of Assure Holdings Corp [IONM] reaches 1.50M – now what?

Assure Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: IONM] price plunged by -1.78 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Assure Holdings Corp. Announces Exploration of Strategic Alternatives.

As part of this review process, Assure will explore potential strategic alternatives that may include, but are not limited to, an acquisition, merger, business combination, sale of assets or other strategic or financial transaction. There can be no assurance that this review process will result in pursuing a transaction or that any transaction, if pursued, will be completed.

A sum of 15752791 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 940.85K shares. Assure Holdings Corp shares reached a high of $0.60 and dropped to a low of $0.26 until finishing in the latest session at $0.28.

The one-year IONM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.0. The average equity rating for IONM stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Assure Holdings Corp [IONM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONM shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assure Holdings Corp is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

IONM Stock Performance Analysis:

Assure Holdings Corp [IONM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.48. With this latest performance, IONM shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.93 for Assure Holdings Corp [IONM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3582, while it was recorded at 0.2532 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5783 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Assure Holdings Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Assure Holdings Corp [IONM] shares currently have an operating margin of -221.25 and a Gross Margin at -75.38. Assure Holdings Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -274.34.

Return on Total Capital for IONM is now -75.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -97.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -174.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Assure Holdings Corp [IONM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 262.63. Additionally, IONM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 234.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Assure Holdings Corp [IONM] managed to generate an average of -$237,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Assure Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Assure Holdings Corp [IONM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IONM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IONM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IONM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.