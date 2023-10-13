Market cap of Albemarle Corp. [ALB] reaches 20.04B – now what?

Albemarle Corp. [NYSE: ALB] closed the trading session at $170.80 on 10/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $165.94, while the highest price level was $177.52. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 4:17 PM that Albemarle Corporation to Release Third-Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its third-quarter 2023 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its third-quarter 2023 results on Thursday, November 2, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast can be found through Albemarle Corporation’s website at http://investors.albemarle.com. Direct dial numbers are provided below:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.24 percent and weekly performance of 10.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, ALB reached to a volume of 3322668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Albemarle Corp. [ALB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALB shares is $293.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALB stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Albemarle Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albemarle Corp. is set at 6.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALB in the course of the last twelve months was 20.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.88.

ALB stock trade performance evaluation

Albemarle Corp. [ALB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.17. With this latest performance, ALB shares dropped by -7.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.82 for Albemarle Corp. [ALB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 181.14, while it was recorded at 162.65 for the last single week of trading, and 214.08 for the last 200 days.

Albemarle Corp. [ALB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albemarle Corp. [ALB] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.17 and a Gross Margin at +42.15. Albemarle Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.75.

Return on Total Capital for ALB is now 25.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Albemarle Corp. [ALB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.99. Additionally, ALB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Albemarle Corp. [ALB] managed to generate an average of $363,489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Albemarle Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.88 and a Current Ratio set at 1.74.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Albemarle Corp. [ALB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albemarle Corp. go to 12.63%.

Albemarle Corp. [ALB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ALB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ALB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ALB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.