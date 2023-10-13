Market Analysts see Lilium N.V [LILM] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

Lilium N.V [NASDAQ: LILM] traded at a low on 10/12/23, posting a -2.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.65. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 7:30 AM that First high voltage electrical harnesses roll off the line for the all-electric Lilium Jet.

Acting as the Lilium Jet’s main electrical arteries, the high voltage harnesses will distribute power from the aircraft batteries to the jet engines on the wings and canards.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The novel harness system, for which Lilium has been granted patents in the U.S. and Europe, is essential for the Lilium Jet’s safety critical power distribution architecture.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2951003 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lilium N.V stands at 8.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.98%.

The market cap for LILM stock reached $337.79 million, with 369.82 million shares outstanding and 140.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, LILM reached a trading volume of 2951003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lilium N.V [LILM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILM shares is $2.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILM stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Lilium N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

How has LILM stock performed recently?

Lilium N.V [LILM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, LILM shares dropped by -37.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.12 for Lilium N.V [LILM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9570, while it was recorded at 0.6670 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0389 for the last 200 days.

Lilium N.V [LILM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for LILM is now -93.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lilium N.V [LILM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.39. Additionally, LILM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.89.

Insider trade positions for Lilium N.V [LILM]

The top three institutional holders of LILM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LILM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LILM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.