Market Analysts see ExlService Holdings Inc [EXLS] gaining to $33. Time to buy?

ExlService Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: EXLS] slipped around -0.15 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $29.57 at the close of the session, down -0.50%. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 2:03 AM that EXL expands operations into Dublin and establishes a headquarters for international business.

Plans in place to add up to 200 AI and data engineers and other technology positions.

ExlService Holdings Inc stock is now -12.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXLS Stock saw the intraday high of $30.09 and lowest of $29.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.24, which means current price is +8.86% above from all time high which was touched on 05/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, EXLS reached a trading volume of 4082703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ExlService Holdings Inc [EXLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXLS shares is $35.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ExlService Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ExlService Holdings Inc is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXLS in the course of the last twelve months was 32.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.36.

How has EXLS stock performed recently?

ExlService Holdings Inc [EXLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.87. With this latest performance, EXLS shares gained by 2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.43 for ExlService Holdings Inc [EXLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.52, while it was recorded at 29.26 for the last single week of trading, and 31.24 for the last 200 days.

ExlService Holdings Inc [EXLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ExlService Holdings Inc [EXLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.71 and a Gross Margin at +32.62. ExlService Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.12.

Return on Total Capital for EXLS is now 18.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ExlService Holdings Inc [EXLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.37. Additionally, EXLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ExlService Holdings Inc [EXLS] managed to generate an average of $3,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.ExlService Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.36 and a Current Ratio set at 2.36.

Earnings analysis for ExlService Holdings Inc [EXLS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ExlService Holdings Inc go to 14.85%.

Insider trade positions for ExlService Holdings Inc [EXLS]

