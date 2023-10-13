Market Analysts see Core & Main Inc [CNM] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

Core & Main Inc [NYSE: CNM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.18% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.84%. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Core & Main Hosts 2023 Investor Day and Introduces Long-Term Financial Targets.

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leader in advancing reliable infrastructure with local service, nationwide, will host an in-person, invitation-only Investor Day in New York City today beginning at 9 a.m. ET, as previously announced. The event is expected to conclude at approximately 1 p.m. ET.

Presentations will be made by Steve LeClair, chief executive officer, Mark Witkowski, chief financial officer, and other senior leaders of the company. The presentations will provide an in-depth review of Core & Main’s business strategy, growth drivers and financial objectives. In addition, the company is introducing new annual financial targets through fiscal 2028. During the event, there will be an opportunity for both live and webcast attendees to ask questions during a Q&A session.

Over the last 12 months, CNM stock rose by 39.55%. The one-year Core & Main Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.71. The average equity rating for CNM stock is currently 2.08, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.51 billion, with 172.77 million shares outstanding and 110.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, CNM stock reached a trading volume of 3012473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Core & Main Inc [CNM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNM shares is $36.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNM stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Core & Main Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Oct-13-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Core & Main Inc is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNM in the course of the last twelve months was 6.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.53.

CNM Stock Performance Analysis:

Core & Main Inc [CNM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.84. With this latest performance, CNM shares gained by 8.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.14 for Core & Main Inc [CNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.54, while it was recorded at 30.88 for the last single week of trading, and 26.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Core & Main Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Core & Main Inc [CNM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.74 and a Gross Margin at +24.88. Core & Main Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.50.

Return on Total Capital for CNM is now 20.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Core & Main Inc [CNM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.53. Additionally, CNM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Core & Main Inc [CNM] managed to generate an average of $81,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.Core & Main Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.53 and a Current Ratio set at 2.59.

CNM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Core & Main Inc go to 10.43%.

Core & Main Inc [CNM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CNM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CNM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CNM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.