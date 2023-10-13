Market Analysts see Bio-Path Holdings Inc [BPTH] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

Bio-Path Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: BPTH] closed the trading session at $0.39 on 10/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.3653, while the highest price level was $0.4265. The company report on September 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Bio-Path Holdings to Present at H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Investor Relations section of Bio-Path’s website, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -73.90 percent and weekly performance of 8.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -73.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -69.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 342.11K shares, BPTH reached to a volume of 15663804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bio-Path Holdings Inc [BPTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPTH shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Bio-Path Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bio-Path Holdings Inc is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

BPTH stock trade performance evaluation

Bio-Path Holdings Inc [BPTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.87. With this latest performance, BPTH shares dropped by -0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.96 for Bio-Path Holdings Inc [BPTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3885, while it was recorded at 0.3712 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3003 for the last 200 days.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc [BPTH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BPTH is now -69.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bio-Path Holdings Inc [BPTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.56. Additionally, BPTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bio-Path Holdings Inc [BPTH] managed to generate an average of -$1,386,800 per employee.Bio-Path Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.39 and a Current Ratio set at 4.39.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc [BPTH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BPTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BPTH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BPTH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.