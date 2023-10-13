Manchester United Plc. [MANU] Revenue clocked in at $720.39 million, down -15.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Manchester United Plc. [NYSE: MANU] slipped around -0.16 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.74 at the close of the session, down -0.80%. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 4:00 AM that Manchester United PLC Announces Renewal of Adidas Partnership.

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU), is pleased to confirm that it has renewed its principal partnership with adidas, as the club’s official kit supplier. The new agreement will continue the partnership for a further 10 years until June 2035 and has a minimum cash guarantee of GBP 900 million, subject to certain adjustments.

Manchester United Plc. stock is now -15.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MANU Stock saw the intraday high of $20.51 and lowest of $18.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.34, which means current price is +14.37% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, MANU reached a trading volume of 3274083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Manchester United Plc. [MANU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MANU shares is $25.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MANU stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Manchester United Plc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manchester United Plc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for MANU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for MANU in the course of the last twelve months was 196.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

How has MANU stock performed recently?

Manchester United Plc. [MANU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.24. With this latest performance, MANU shares gained by 1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MANU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.32 for Manchester United Plc. [MANU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.92, while it was recorded at 19.38 for the last single week of trading, and 21.63 for the last 200 days.

Manchester United Plc. [MANU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manchester United Plc. [MANU] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.45 and a Gross Margin at -14.22. Manchester United Plc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.81.

Return on Total Capital for MANU is now -11.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Manchester United Plc. [MANU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 497.85. Additionally, MANU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 418.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.95.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Manchester United Plc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.39.

Earnings analysis for Manchester United Plc. [MANU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MANU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manchester United Plc. go to -0.05%.

Insider trade positions for Manchester United Plc. [MANU]

The top three institutional holders of MANU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MANU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MANU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.