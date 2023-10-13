Leslies Inc [LESL] Is Currently -7.82 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Leslies Inc [NASDAQ: LESL] slipped around -0.43 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.07 at the close of the session, down -7.82%. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Leslie’s Inc. Publishes Third Annual ESG Report.

“We are a company committed to making a positive difference for our consumers, associates, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate. Executing our ESG strategy and measuring our progress is an important part of that commitment, and we are pleased to share that progress in our 2022 ESG report,” said Michael Egeck, Chief Executive Officer and Director.

Leslies Inc stock is now -58.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LESL Stock saw the intraday high of $5.43 and lowest of $4.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.12, which means current price is +6.07% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.18M shares, LESL reached a trading volume of 3967466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Leslies Inc [LESL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $7.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Leslies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslies Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62.

How has LESL stock performed recently?

Leslies Inc [LESL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.12. With this latest performance, LESL shares dropped by -7.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.07 for Leslies Inc [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.97, while it was recorded at 5.28 for the last single week of trading, and 9.77 for the last 200 days.

Leslies Inc [LESL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslies Inc [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.28 and a Gross Margin at +43.13. Leslies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Return on Total Capital for LESL is now 29.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.34. Additionally, LESL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 123.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leslies Inc [LESL] managed to generate an average of $37,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Leslies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Leslies Inc [LESL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslies Inc go to 9.70%.

Insider trade positions for Leslies Inc [LESL]

The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LESL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LESL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.