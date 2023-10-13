Jefferies slashes price target on SomaLogic Inc [SLGC] – find out why.

SomaLogic Inc [NASDAQ: SLGC] closed the trading session at $1.76 on 10/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.75, while the highest price level was $1.87. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Standard BioTools and SomaLogic to Combine in All-Stock Merger Creating a Diversified Leader in Life Sciences Tools.

Activates Standard BioTools’ strategy to unlock value in underserved portion of $100 billion industry.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Establishes leading platform of multi-omic technologies with the highest throughput and highest data quality to power clinical research insights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.88 percent and weekly performance of -22.12 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, SLGC reached to a volume of 2619245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SomaLogic Inc [SLGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLGC shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLGC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for SomaLogic Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SomaLogic Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52.

SLGC stock trade performance evaluation

SomaLogic Inc [SLGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.12. With this latest performance, SLGC shares dropped by -23.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.08 for SomaLogic Inc [SLGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1533, while it was recorded at 1.9040 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6016 for the last 200 days.

SomaLogic Inc [SLGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SomaLogic Inc [SLGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -171.71 and a Gross Margin at +55.89. SomaLogic Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -111.77.

Return on Total Capital for SLGC is now -28.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SomaLogic Inc [SLGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.81. Additionally, SLGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SomaLogic Inc [SLGC] managed to generate an average of -$242,033 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.SomaLogic Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.89 and a Current Ratio set at 16.37.

SomaLogic Inc [SLGC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SLGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SLGC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SLGC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.