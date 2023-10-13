Genius Group Ltd [GNS] moved up 16.16: Why It’s Important

Genius Group Ltd [AMEX: GNS] gained 16.16% or 0.16 points to close at $1.15 with a heavy trading volume of 7977186 shares. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 3:27 PM that Founder & CEO, Roger James Hamilton, provides personal funding of up to $4 million in Genius Group.

CEO of Genius Group, Roger Hamilton, said “I founded this company and am fully committed to our mission and future success. As the company continues on its growth path, and as we continue to sign new partnerships and joint ventures that harness cutting-edge technologies to serve our students, users and partners in unique way, I want to ensure our company continues to grow without liquidity constrains while we take the time to ensure we attract the right investors who are aligned with our long-term success.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.98, the shares rose to $1.19 and dropped to $0.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GNS points out that the company has recorded -0.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -283.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.00M shares, GNS reached to a volume of 7977186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Genius Group Ltd [GNS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Group Ltd is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for GNS stock

Genius Group Ltd [GNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.80. With this latest performance, GNS shares gained by 13.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.18 for Genius Group Ltd [GNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0645, while it was recorded at 1.0640 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7084 for the last 200 days.

Genius Group Ltd [GNS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Group Ltd [GNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.84 and a Gross Margin at +40.99. Genius Group Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -302.55.

Return on Total Capital for GNS is now -53.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -362.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -753.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Group Ltd [GNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 245.69. Additionally, GNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Group Ltd [GNS] managed to generate an average of -$96,065 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Genius Group Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Genius Group Ltd [GNS]

The top three institutional holders of GNS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GNS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GNS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.