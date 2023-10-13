For Ur-Energy Inc. [URG], Analyst sees a rise to $1. What next?

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] price plunged by -3.36 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 9:25 AM that Ur-Energy to Hold Earnings Webcast and Teleconference Tomorrow.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the “Company” or “Ur-Energy”) invites you to attend its webcast

Ur-Energy management will provide a review of our 2023 Q2 operations and results. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

A sum of 2518546 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.85M shares. Ur-Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $1.51 and dropped to a low of $1.42 until finishing in the latest session at $1.44.

The one-year URG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.66. The average equity rating for URG stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URG shares is $2.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 58.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

URG Stock Performance Analysis:

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, URG shares dropped by -5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.30 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3624, while it was recorded at 1.4980 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1222 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ur-Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.54 and a Current Ratio set at 9.31.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in URG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in URG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.