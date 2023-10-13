For Planet Labs PBC [PL], Analyst sees a rise to $5.50. What next?

Planet Labs PBC [NYSE: PL] loss -6.50% on the last trading session, reaching $2.30 price per share at the time. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 12:20 PM that Planet’s Pelican Tech Demonstration Satellite Ready for Launch.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that its Pelican tech demonstration satellite, Pelican-1, along with 36 SuperDoves, have arrived at Vandenberg Space Force Base in preparation for launch next month. Pelican-1, designed and manufactured by Planet, is the first tech demonstration of Planet’s next-generation, high-resolution fleet, which is expected to replenish and improve upon Planet’s existing high-resolution systems in orbit today. The 36 SuperDoves, Planet’s Flock 4q, will contribute to Planet’s daily monitoring PlanetScope mission.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Pelican-1 is a technology demonstration, built to test Pelican’s integrated design and Planet’s common bus platform. This common bus platform, designed and built by Planet, will also host the Company’s future hyperspectral Tanager mission. Planet launches tech demonstrations across all of its new satellite fleets in order to prove out next-generation systems, test its latest technology, and learn from its performance, improving the scalability of its systems along the way. Pelican-1 is not expected to produce commercial data, but rather obtain critical information and learnings needed to iterate the Pelican design and rapidly scale to a fleet using Planet’s agile aerospace approach. When fully operational, the Pelican constellation is planned to improve upon every dimension of Planet’s existing high-resolution SkySat constellation – faster acquisition and delivery of data, better spatial resolution to see finer details, higher revisit to catch fleeting events, and more ways to combine insights with other analytics and sensors.

Planet Labs PBC represents 250.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $657.02 million with the latest information. PL stock price has been found in the range of $2.261 to $2.465.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, PL reached a trading volume of 2747345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Planet Labs PBC [PL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PL shares is $5.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PL stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Planet Labs PBC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Labs PBC is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

Trading performance analysis for PL stock

Planet Labs PBC [PL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.20. With this latest performance, PL shares dropped by -15.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.57 for Planet Labs PBC [PL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.96, while it was recorded at 2.51 for the last single week of trading, and 3.82 for the last 200 days.

Planet Labs PBC [PL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Planet Labs PBC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.66 and a Current Ratio set at 3.66.

Planet Labs PBC [PL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Planet Labs PBC go to 30.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Planet Labs PBC [PL]

The top three institutional holders of PL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.