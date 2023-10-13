For DXC Technology Co [DXC], Analyst sees a drop to $25. What next?

DXC Technology Co [NYSE: DXC] closed the trading session at $22.20 on 10/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.0611, while the highest price level was $22.49. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 8:30 AM that DXC Technology Adds Industry Veteran Andrew Wilson to Senior Leadership Team.

Wilson brings more than 35 years’ experience in all aspects of IT services.

Third senior leadership addition under new offering-led operating model highlights company’s focus on financial growth and expansion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.23 percent and weekly performance of 4.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, DXC reached to a volume of 2108022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DXC Technology Co [DXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXC shares is $25.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXC stock is a recommendation set at 3.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for DXC Technology Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DXC Technology Co is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.14.

DXC stock trade performance evaluation

DXC Technology Co [DXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.52. With this latest performance, DXC shares gained by 11.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.86 for DXC Technology Co [DXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.63, while it was recorded at 22.05 for the last single week of trading, and 24.90 for the last 200 days.

DXC Technology Co [DXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DXC Technology Co [DXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.12 and a Gross Margin at +11.01. DXC Technology Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.94.

Return on Total Capital for DXC is now 2.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DXC Technology Co [DXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.42. Additionally, DXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DXC Technology Co [DXC] managed to generate an average of -$4,369 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.DXC Technology Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DXC Technology Co [DXC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC Technology Co go to 4.62%.

DXC Technology Co [DXC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DXC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DXC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.