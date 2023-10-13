For Chico’s Fas Inc. [CHS], Analyst sees a rise to $9.25. What next?

Chico’s Fas Inc. [NYSE: CHS] price plunged by -0.13 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 7:55 AM that Chico’s FAS, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Sycamore Partners for $1 Billion.

Chico’s FAS Shareholders to Receive $7.60 Per Share in Cash, a 65% Premium to Yesterday’s Closing Stock Price.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) (“Company” or “Chico’s FAS”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm specializing in retail, consumer and distribution-related investments. Upon completion of the transaction, Chico’s FAS will become a privately held company.

A sum of 3771373 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.97M shares. Chico’s Fas Inc. shares reached a high of $7.49 and dropped to a low of $7.45 until finishing in the latest session at $7.45.

The one-year CHS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.97. The average equity rating for CHS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chico’s Fas Inc. [CHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHS shares is $7.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Chico’s Fas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chico’s Fas Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.51.

CHS Stock Performance Analysis:

Chico’s Fas Inc. [CHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, CHS shares gained by 67.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.79 for Chico’s Fas Inc. [CHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.58, while it was recorded at 7.46 for the last single week of trading, and 5.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chico’s Fas Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chico’s Fas Inc. [CHS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.70 and a Gross Margin at +39.14. Chico’s Fas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.07.

Return on Total Capital for CHS is now 16.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chico’s Fas Inc. [CHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.35. Additionally, CHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chico’s Fas Inc. [CHS] managed to generate an average of $7,632 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 95.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.Chico’s Fas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

CHS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chico’s Fas Inc. go to 10.00%.

Chico’s Fas Inc. [CHS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CHS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CHS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CHS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.