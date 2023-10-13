Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] Revenue clocked in at $5.00 billion, down -29.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Flowers Foods Inc. [NYSE: FLO] price plunged by -4.41 percent to reach at -$0.94. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM that FLOWERS FOODS TO PARTICIPATE AT THE BARCLAYS GLOBAL CONSUMER STAPLES CONFERENCE.

Ryals McMullian, chairman and chief executive officer, and Steve Kinsey, chief financial officer and chief accounting officer of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. ET.

The live audio webcast may be accessed at investors.flowersfoods.com/events-and-presentations. Following the conference, the webcast will be available for replay.

A sum of 2983536 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.70M shares. Flowers Foods Inc. shares reached a high of $21.32 and dropped to a low of $20.235 until finishing in the latest session at $20.37.

The one-year FLO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.55. The average equity rating for FLO stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLO shares is $29.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Flowers Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flowers Foods Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLO in the course of the last twelve months was 25.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

FLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.78. With this latest performance, FLO shares dropped by -11.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.57 for Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.24, while it was recorded at 21.27 for the last single week of trading, and 25.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Flowers Foods Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.33 and a Gross Margin at +45.08. Flowers Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.75.

Return on Total Capital for FLO is now 13.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.64. Additionally, FLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] managed to generate an average of $24,825 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Flowers Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

FLO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flowers Foods Inc. go to 2.25%.

Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.