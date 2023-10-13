Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] Stock trading around $27.62 per share: What’s Next?

Equitable Holdings Inc [NYSE: EQH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.37% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.18%. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Erik Bass appointed as Head of Investor Relations for Equitable Holdings.

Leading research analyst joins from AllianceBernstein subsidiary Autonomous Research.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) today announced the appointment of Erik Bass as Head of Investor Relations, effective immediately. Bass will report to Robin M. Raju, Chief Financial Officer for Equitable Holdings, and serve on the company’s Operating Committee. In this role, Bass will be responsible for communicating the company’s strategy and financial performance as well as maintaining and expanding relationships with the investor and analyst communities.

Over the last 12 months, EQH stock rose by 0.36%. The one-year Equitable Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.06. The average equity rating for EQH stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.59 billion, with 365.08 million shares outstanding and 345.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, EQH stock reached a trading volume of 2863286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $35.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.86.

EQH Stock Performance Analysis:

Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.18. With this latest performance, EQH shares dropped by -3.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.63 for Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.14, while it was recorded at 27.70 for the last single week of trading, and 27.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equitable Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.45. Equitable Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.73.

Return on Total Capital for EQH is now 8.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 283.41. Additionally, EQH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,104.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] managed to generate an average of $217,683 per employee.Equitable Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.19.

EQH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc go to 22.40%.

Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EQH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EQH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.