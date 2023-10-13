Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR [DXF] Revenue clocked in at $5.51 million, down -78.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR [AMEX: DXF] price surged by 14.86 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on July 25, 2023 at 8:45 PM that Dunxin Financial Holdings Announces Pricing of $1.09 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (“Dunxin” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DXF), a licensed microfinance lender servicing individuals and small and medium enterprises (“SMEs”) in Hubei Province, China, today announced that it entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investors to purchase $1.09 million worth of its American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) in a registered direct offering.

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company has agreed to sell 1.09 million ADS at a price of $1.00 per ADS.

A sum of 3082461 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 416.56K shares. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR shares reached a high of $0.53 and dropped to a low of $0.37 until finishing in the latest session at $0.40.

Guru’s Opinion on Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR [DXF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

DXF Stock Performance Analysis:

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR [DXF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.76. With this latest performance, DXF shares dropped by -7.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.67 for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR [DXF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4703, while it was recorded at 0.3601 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3747 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR [DXF] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.38 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.68.

Return on Total Capital for DXF is now -1.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR [DXF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.15. Additionally, DXF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR [DXF] managed to generate an average of -$327,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR [DXF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DXF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DXF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DXF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.