Commercial Metals Co. [CMC] is -9.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Commercial Metals Co. [NYSE: CMC] loss -9.62% on the last trading session, reaching $43.69 price per share at the time. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 6:45 AM that CMC Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results.

Fourth quarter net earnings of $184.2 million, or $1.56 per diluted share; annual net earnings of $859.8 million, or $7.25 per diluted share.

Fiscal 2023 core EBITDA of $1.5 billion, down only modestly from the record set in fiscal 2022.

Commercial Metals Co. represents 117.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.10 billion with the latest information. CMC stock price has been found in the range of $42.54 to $45.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 759.44K shares, CMC reached a trading volume of 3909393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Commercial Metals Co. [CMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMC shares is $61.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Commercial Metals Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Commercial Metals Co. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.34.

Trading performance analysis for CMC stock

Commercial Metals Co. [CMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.27. With this latest performance, CMC shares dropped by -15.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.16 for Commercial Metals Co. [CMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.73, while it was recorded at 47.32 for the last single week of trading, and 50.77 for the last 200 days.

Commercial Metals Co. [CMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Commercial Metals Co. [CMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.89 and a Gross Margin at +21.00. Commercial Metals Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.66.

Return on Total Capital for CMC is now 31.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Commercial Metals Co. [CMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.06. Additionally, CMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Commercial Metals Co. [CMC] managed to generate an average of $97,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.62.Commercial Metals Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.34 and a Current Ratio set at 3.68.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Commercial Metals Co. [CMC]

The top three institutional holders of CMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.