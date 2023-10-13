CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] Stock trading around $53.46 per share: What’s Next?

CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE: CMS] slipped around -0.72 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $53.46 at the close of the session, down -1.33%. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM that CMS Energy to Announce 2023 Third Quarter Results on October 26.

CMS Energy announced today it will provide 2023 third quarter results along with a business and financial outlook at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on CMS Energy’s website, cmsenergy.com. An audio replay will be available approximately three hours after the webcast and will be archived for 30 days on CMS Energy’s website in the “Investor Relations” section.

CMS Energy Corporation stock is now -15.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CMS Stock saw the intraday high of $54.39 and lowest of $53.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 65.72, which means current price is +7.20% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, CMS reached a trading volume of 2619748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMS shares is $67.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for CMS Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CMS Energy Corporation is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

How has CMS stock performed recently?

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.18. With this latest performance, CMS shares dropped by -5.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.92 for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.69, while it was recorded at 53.51 for the last single week of trading, and 59.65 for the last 200 days.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.24 and a Gross Margin at +19.03. CMS Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.69.

Return on Total Capital for CMS is now 5.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.42. Additionally, CMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 194.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] managed to generate an average of $91,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.CMS Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Earnings analysis for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS Energy Corporation go to 5.88%.

Insider trade positions for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]

The top three institutional holders of CMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CMS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CMS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.