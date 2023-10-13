Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR [CD] Is Currently 0.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: CD] closed the trading session at $8.42 on 10/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.32, while the highest price level was $8.435. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Chindata Reveals Impressive Revenue Leap of 49.7% in Its Unaudited Q2 2023 Financial Report.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (“Chindata Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, announced its unaudited financial report for the second quarter of 2023 on August 31, 2023.

The report showed a revenue of RMB 1,553.8 million, representing 49.7% year over year (“YoY”) growth, with adjusted EBITDA at RMB 816.1 million, marking a YoY growth of 49.9%. Adjusted EBITDA profit margin came in at 52.5% and net income was RMB 219.2 million, representing a YoY increase of 9.8%. Pre-tax return on invested capital (ROIC) also increased to 19.3%. Overall, for the first half of 2023, Chindata’s cumulative revenue was RMB 2,997.3 million, showing a massive year-on-year jump of 53.0%. Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 1,629.9 million, indicating a year-on-year leap of 56.9%, while net income was RMB 472.2 million, proving an impressive year-on-year increase of 60.5%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.65 percent and weekly performance of 1.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, CD reached to a volume of 4337655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR [CD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CD shares is $10.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CD stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90.

CD stock trade performance evaluation

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR [CD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, CD shares gained by 1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.73 for Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR [CD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.29, while it was recorded at 8.28 for the last single week of trading, and 7.44 for the last 200 days.

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR [CD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR [CD] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.11 and a Gross Margin at +40.67. Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.32.

Return on Total Capital for CD is now 6.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR [CD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.35. Additionally, CD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR [CD] managed to generate an average of $66,739 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.99.

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR [CD]: Institutional Ownership

