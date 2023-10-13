Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] Is Currently -3.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CDIO] loss -3.26% or -0.01 points to close at $0.26 with a heavy trading volume of 4693947 shares. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc Launches New Lab and Fulfillment Center, Paving Way for Expanded Testing Capacity, Reduced Costs, Reduced Turnaround Time and Improved Margins.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: CDIO), a pioneer of artificial intelligence-driven precision cardiovascular medicine tests, today announced the launch of the Company’s new integrated facility in Iowa City, Iowa. This facility will house Cardio Diagnostics’ new research laboratory, high-complexity Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) laboratory, and fulfillment center, serving as the epicenter for distributing sample collection kits to clients and performing all laboratory research and commercial testing. Initial operations at this facility are expected to commence in Q4 2023, with full operations anticipated in Q1 2024.

“The launch of the new lab and fulfillment facility marks a critical milestone in Cardio Diagnostics’ strategy to vertically integrate operations,” said Meesha Dogan, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Cardio Diagnostics. “This facility provides a robust operational hub to accelerate research and development, centralize sample collection kit distribution, scale commercial testing, significantly improve efficiency, and reduce costs. It allows Cardio Diagnostics to reduce reliance on external service providers, enhancing agility as we fulfill demand and scale.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.39, the shares rose to $0.418 and dropped to $0.252, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CDIO points out that the company has recorded -90.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 191.86K shares, CDIO reached to a volume of 4693947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDIO shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

Trading performance analysis for CDIO stock

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.25. With this latest performance, CDIO shares dropped by -43.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.31 for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5601, while it was recorded at 0.2859 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6848 for the last 200 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -478784.32 and a Gross Margin at -1584.21. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -490630.00.

Return on Total Capital for CDIO is now -12.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.74. Additionally, CDIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] managed to generate an average of -$582,623 per employee.Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.63 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO]

