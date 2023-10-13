BSquare Corp [BSQR] Stock trading around $1.83 per share: What’s Next?

BSquare Corp [NASDAQ: BSQR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 47.58% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 60.53%. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 5:05 PM that KONTRON TO ACQUIRE BSQUARE FOR $1.90 PER SHARE.

The Bsquare acquisition expands Kontron’s IoT offering by adding extensive software capabilities, and enables Kontron to more effectively market its European software solutions in North America.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Kontron America, Incorporated (“Kontron”), a global leader in IoT Technology, and Bsquare Corporation (Nasdaq: BSQR) (“Bsquare”), an expert in developing and deploying software technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices, today jointly announced the execution of a definitive merger agreement by which Kontron will acquire Bsquare. Under the terms of the agreement, Kontron will commence a tender offer for all outstanding shares of Bsquare for $1.90 per share of common stock in an all-cash transaction, representing an implied equity value of approximately $38 million.

Over the last 12 months, BSQR stock rose by 61.95%.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.31 million, with 20.34 million shares outstanding and 17.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 34.05K shares, BSQR stock reached a trading volume of 4060588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BSquare Corp [BSQR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for BSquare Corp is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

BSQR Stock Performance Analysis:

BSquare Corp [BSQR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.53. With this latest performance, BSQR shares gained by 46.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.05 for BSquare Corp [BSQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2113, while it was recorded at 1.3160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1974 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BSquare Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BSquare Corp [BSQR] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.13 and a Gross Margin at +13.75. BSquare Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.57.

Return on Total Capital for BSQR is now -10.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BSquare Corp [BSQR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.99. Additionally, BSQR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BSquare Corp [BSQR] managed to generate an average of -$87,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.BSquare Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.78 and a Current Ratio set at 7.78.

BSquare Corp [BSQR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BSQR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BSQR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BSQR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.