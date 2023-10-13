Broadcom Inc [AVGO] Is Currently 3.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Broadcom Inc [NASDAQ: AVGO] gained 3.55% or 31.04 points to close at $905.60 with a heavy trading volume of 4382677 shares. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Broadcom Showcases Vision for AI Acceleration and Democratization at the 2023 Open Compute Project Global Summit.

Ubiquitous Connectivity, Innovative Silicon, Open Standards Are Key to Achieving AI at Scale.

It opened the trading session at $876.43, the shares rose to $917.93 and dropped to $876.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AVGO points out that the company has recorded 45.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -118.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, AVGO reached to a volume of 4382677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Broadcom Inc [AVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $981.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc is set at 23.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 21.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.25.

Trading performance analysis for AVGO stock

Broadcom Inc [AVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.92. With this latest performance, AVGO shares gained by 6.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.59 for Broadcom Inc [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 853.36, while it was recorded at 867.94 for the last single week of trading, and 729.90 for the last 200 days.

Broadcom Inc [AVGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadcom Inc [AVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.03 and a Gross Margin at +62.01. Broadcom Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.62.

Return on Total Capital for AVGO is now 22.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadcom Inc [AVGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.04. Additionally, AVGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadcom Inc [AVGO] managed to generate an average of $574,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Broadcom Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.25 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Broadcom Inc [AVGO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc go to 10.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Broadcom Inc [AVGO]

The top three institutional holders of AVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AVGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AVGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.