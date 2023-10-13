Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR] is -51.74% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Better Choice Company Inc [AMEX: BTTR] traded at a high on 10/12/23, posting a 57.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.26. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 2:45 PM that Better Choice Announces Partnership with Aimia Pet Health to Develop a GLP1 Supplement for its Halo Brand to Combat Obesity in Dogs and Cats.

More than half of all dogs and cats worldwide are classified as overweight or obese and can suffer from the same weight-related health complications as humans – including arthritis, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Following the successful creation by Pfizer of its Slentrol medication, Better Choice will work with Aimia Pet Health to develop treats and toppers to safely combat pet obesity.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 40831331 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Better Choice Company Inc stands at 74.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 33.46%.

The market cap for BTTR stock reached $8.34 million, with 29.43 million shares outstanding and 15.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, BTTR reached a trading volume of 40831331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTTR shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Better Choice Company Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has BTTR stock performed recently?

Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.40. With this latest performance, BTTR shares gained by 85.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.69 for Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1733, while it was recorded at 0.1718 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3833 for the last 200 days.

Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.90 and a Gross Margin at +24.83. Better Choice Company Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.93.

Return on Total Capital for BTTR is now -39.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.74. Additionally, BTTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR] managed to generate an average of -$854,696 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Better Choice Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

Insider trade positions for Better Choice Company Inc [BTTR]

The top three institutional holders of BTTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BTTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BTTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.