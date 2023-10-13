Ball Corp. [BALL] moved down -4.65: Why It’s Important

Ball Corp. [NYSE: BALL] loss -4.65% on the last trading session, reaching $43.85 price per share at the time. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 4:20 PM that Ball to Announce Third Quarter Earnings on November 2, 2023.

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) will announce its third quarter 2023 earnings on Thursday, November 2, 2023, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. At 9 a.m. Mountain time on that day (11 a.m. Eastern time), Ball will hold its regular quarterly conference call on the company’s results and performance.

The North American toll-free number for the call is 888-754-4437. International callers should dial +1 212-231-2913. Please use the following URL for a webcast of the live call:.

Ball Corp. represents 314.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.82 billion with the latest information. BALL stock price has been found in the range of $43.635 to $46.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, BALL reached a trading volume of 3235442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ball Corp. [BALL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BALL shares is $59.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ball Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ball Corp. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for BALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07.

Trading performance analysis for BALL stock

Ball Corp. [BALL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.11. With this latest performance, BALL shares dropped by -13.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.54 for Ball Corp. [BALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.99, while it was recorded at 45.63 for the last single week of trading, and 54.38 for the last 200 days.

Ball Corp. [BALL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ball Corp. [BALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.63 and a Gross Margin at +11.48. Ball Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.70.

Return on Total Capital for BALL is now 8.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ball Corp. [BALL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 271.25. Additionally, BALL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 227.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ball Corp. [BALL] managed to generate an average of $34,238 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Ball Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

Ball Corp. [BALL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ball Corp. go to 3.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ball Corp. [BALL]

The top three institutional holders of BALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33.8 million shares, which is approximately 8.26% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 24.5 million shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.