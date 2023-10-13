Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] Revenue clocked in at $3.53 billion, up 44.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Atlassian Corporation [NASDAQ: TEAM] closed the trading session at $186.40 on 10/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $184.97, while the highest price level was $193.29. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Atlassian to Acquire Loom to Supercharge Team Collaboration.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Loom, the video messaging platform that has amassed more than 25 million users and was named among the top 50 of Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative companies in 2023.

The global movement towards distributed work has fueled a need for new ways to help teams collaborate when they are not in the same location or even the same hemisphere. Asynchronous (async) video has been at the forefront of this movement with Loom’s business users recording almost 5 million videos per month.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 44.86 percent and weekly performance of -0.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, TEAM reached to a volume of 3012471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEAM shares is $226.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Atlassian Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlassian Corporation is set at 8.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 73.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEAM in the course of the last twelve months was 54.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.34.

TEAM stock trade performance evaluation

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, TEAM shares dropped by -10.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.60 for Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 197.03, while it was recorded at 198.73 for the last single week of trading, and 170.22 for the last 200 days.

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.30 and a Gross Margin at +82.09. Atlassian Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.04.

Atlassian Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.34 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlassian Corporation go to 23.70%.

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TEAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TEAM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TEAM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.