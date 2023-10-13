Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] stock Upgrade by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $3.75

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] traded at a low on 10/12/23, posting a -8.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.93. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, granted one newly-hired employee options to purchase an aggregate of 2,000 shares of Akebia’s common stock on September 29, 2023, as an inducement material to such employee entering into employment with Akebia. The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The options have an exercise price of $1.14 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Akebia’s common stock on the grant date. The stock options vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% of shares vesting quarterly thereafter, in each case, subject to the new employee’s continued service with Akebia. Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of Akebia’s inducement award program and a stock option agreement covering the grant.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3134342 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stands at 8.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.67%.

The market cap for AKBA stock reached $175.13 million, with 184.14 million shares outstanding and 166.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, AKBA reached a trading volume of 3134342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87.

How has AKBA stock performed recently?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.71. With this latest performance, AKBA shares dropped by -23.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 214.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.08 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2492, while it was recorded at 1.0180 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9974 for the last 200 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.17 and a Gross Margin at +70.18. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.22.

Return on Total Capital for AKBA is now -30.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -230.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,683.44. Additionally, AKBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,290.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] managed to generate an average of -$451,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.28.

Insider trade positions for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]

The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AKBA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AKBA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.