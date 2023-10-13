Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] moved down -3.92: Why It’s Important

Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE: A] closed the trading session at $108.94 on 10/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $108.33, while the highest price level was $113.40. The company report on October 6, 2023 at 1:26 AM that Agilent and Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre Partner to Boost Neglected Tropical Diseases Research in East Malaysia.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre (SIDC) in East Malaysia. The agreement scope includes the provision of an Agilent 6495 triple quadrupole LC/MS system to boost the research advancement of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) and other areas of disease over the next three years.

Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) are a diverse group of 20 conditions that are mainly prevalent in tropical areas, where they primarily affect impoverished communities and disproportionately affect women and children. The Borneo-prevalent NTDs have had higher transmissions in this region where diseases, including dengue and rabies, flourish. Agilent’s new technologies will support SIDC’s research work, focusing on tropical medicines and all aspects of infectious diseases, including biomedical, clinical, and epidemiological, while enabling rapid response efforts during outbreaks by conducting research and developing diagnostic capabilities.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.20 percent and weekly performance of -1.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, A reached to a volume of 3622514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for A shares is $137.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on A stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Agilent Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agilent Technologies Inc. is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for A stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for A in the course of the last twelve months was 22.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.68.

A stock trade performance evaluation

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.28. With this latest performance, A shares dropped by -3.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for A stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.48 for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.16, while it was recorded at 111.51 for the last single week of trading, and 130.56 for the last 200 days.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.10 and a Gross Margin at +53.83. Agilent Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.31.

Return on Total Capital for A is now 19.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.06. Additionally, A Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] managed to generate an average of $69,282 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Agilent Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.68 and a Current Ratio set at 2.29.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for A. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agilent Technologies Inc. go to 7.95%.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of A stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in A stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in A stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.