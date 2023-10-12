why TD Synnex Corp [SNX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $112.50

TD Synnex Corp [NYSE: SNX] plunged by -$3.42 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $97.05 during the day while it closed the day at $96.12. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 9:31 PM that TD SYNNEX Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Share Repurchase.

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) (“TD SYNNEX” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of the previously announced secondary public offering of 6,750,000 shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by certain entities managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and other selling stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”). The offering is expected to close on or about October 13, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,012,500 shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholders. TD SYNNEX will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders in the offering.

In addition, the Company has agreed to purchase from the underwriters 2,750,000 shares of common stock that are the subject of the offering at a price per share equal to the price per share to be paid by the underwriters to the Selling Stockholders (the “Concurrent Share Repurchase”) under the Company’s existing share repurchase program. The Company plans to fund the Concurrent Share Repurchase from existing cash on hand. The underwriters will not receive any compensation for the shares being repurchased by the Company.

TD Synnex Corp stock has also loss -1.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNX stock has declined by -2.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.52% and gained 1.49% year-on date.

The market cap for SNX stock reached $8.88 billion, with 94.65 million shares outstanding and 47.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 417.70K shares, SNX reached a trading volume of 3432643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TD Synnex Corp [SNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNX shares is $112.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for TD Synnex Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TD Synnex Corp is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

SNX stock trade performance evaluation

TD Synnex Corp [SNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, SNX shares dropped by -3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.43 for TD Synnex Corp [SNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.50, while it was recorded at 97.78 for the last single week of trading, and 96.67 for the last 200 days.

TD Synnex Corp [SNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TD Synnex Corp [SNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.98 and a Gross Margin at +5.71. TD Synnex Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.04.

Return on Total Capital for SNX is now 9.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TD Synnex Corp [SNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.40. Additionally, SNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TD Synnex Corp [SNX] managed to generate an average of $27,530 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.17.TD Synnex Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TD Synnex Corp [SNX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD Synnex Corp go to 7.30%.

TD Synnex Corp [SNX]: Institutional Ownership

