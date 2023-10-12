why Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.51

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [NYSE: SPR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.34% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.27%. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Spirit AeroSystems Announces Leadership Transition.

Patrick M. Shanahan Appointed Interim President and Chief Executive Officer .

Thomas C. Gentile III No Longer Serves as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director.

Over the last 12 months, SPR stock dropped by -29.66%. The one-year Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.2. The average equity rating for SPR stock is currently 2.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.85 billion, with 105.25 million shares outstanding and 104.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, SPR stock reached a trading volume of 2865780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $25.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Oct-12-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34.

SPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.27. With this latest performance, SPR shares gained by 0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.73 for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.26, while it was recorded at 16.94 for the last single week of trading, and 27.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.