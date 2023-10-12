why Outset Medical Inc [OM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.60

Outset Medical Inc [NASDAQ: OM] closed the trading session at $7.64 on 10/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.40, while the highest price level was $8.06. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Outset Medical to Present at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that members of management will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 11:55am PT / 2:55pm ET.

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Investors” section of the Outset website at https://investors.outsetmedical.com/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -70.43 percent and weekly performance of -23.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -59.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -42.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -60.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 585.72K shares, OM reached to a volume of 3635078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Outset Medical Inc [OM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OM shares is $22.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OM stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CL King have made an estimate for Outset Medical Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Outset Medical Inc is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for OM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.47.

OM stock trade performance evaluation

Outset Medical Inc [OM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.57. With this latest performance, OM shares dropped by -42.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.05 for Outset Medical Inc [OM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.12, while it was recorded at 9.43 for the last single week of trading, and 19.86 for the last 200 days.

Outset Medical Inc [OM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Outset Medical Inc [OM] shares currently have an operating margin of -139.56 and a Gross Margin at +15.46. Outset Medical Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -141.24.

Return on Total Capital for OM is now -42.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Outset Medical Inc [OM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.97. Additionally, OM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Outset Medical Inc [OM] managed to generate an average of -$314,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Outset Medical Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.43 and a Current Ratio set at 6.34.

Outset Medical Inc [OM]: Institutional Ownership

